Woman, 46, shot in West Garfield Park

A woman was shot Sunday evening in the West Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

About 5:50 p.m., a 46-year-old woman was arguing with someone in the 4600 block of West Jackson Avenue when that person pulled out a handgun and fired shots, Chicago Police said.

She was grazed in the upper right thigh and was taken by paramedics to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition, police said.

The person who fired the gun fled the scene, police said.