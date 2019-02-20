Woman, 47, charged in domestic-related stabbing on South Side

A 47-year-old woman is facing charges after stabbing and critically wounding her beau Monday afternoon on the South Side.

Linda Watkins-Dillon was charged with misdemeanor counts of battery making physical contact and domestic battery causing bodily harm, according to Chicago police.

Watkins-Dillon was fighting with a 47-year-old man about 4:10 p.m. in the 500 block of East Oakwood when she stabbed him in the arm and abdomen, police said.

The man was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

Watkins-Dillon was taken into custody and later charged, police said. She lives in the block where the stabbing happened.

She is expected to appear in court on March 4, police said.