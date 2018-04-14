Woman, 47, critically wounded in Humboldt Park stabbing

A 47-year-old was stabbed and critically wounded Saturday morning in the Humboldt Park neighborhood on the West Side.

The woman was walking about 10:30 a.m. in the 3400 block of West Chicago when a male got of a vehicle and approached her, according the Chicago Police. She suffered stab wounds during an ensuing altercation.

She was taken to Stroger Hospital, where she was listed in critical condition, police said.

A person of interest was taken into custody, police said. As of Saturday afternoon, charges against the person were pending.