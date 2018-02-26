Woman, 47, killed in Blue Island crash

A 47-year-old woman was killed in a crash early Sunday in south suburban Blue Island.

Officers responded at 1:27 a.m. to the crash in the 13300 block of Western Avenue and saw a Cook County Sheriff’s deputy and another driver who wasn’t involved in the incident pulling Debra Hanson from her van, according to Blue Island police.

Hanson, who was unresponsive and not breathing, was ultimately extricated and moved away from the van, police said. Officers then used a defibrillator to resuscitate the woman, who was initially taken to MetroSouth Medical Center in Blue Island.

Hanson was later transferred to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where she was pronounced dead at 9:45 p.m., according to police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office. She lived in Blue Island.

An autopsy conducted Sunday found she died from multiple injuries related to the crash, and her death was ruled an accident, the medical examiner’s office said.

The crash remains under investigation, police said.