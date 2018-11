Woman, 49, robbed at gunpoint while inside car in Ravenswood

A masked person robbed a woman Wednesday night in the Ravenswood neighborhood on the North Side.

At 9:23 p.m., the 49-year-old woman was sitting in her car parked in the 4500 block of North Ashland when a male in a ski mask pointed his gun at her, according to Chicago police.

He forced her to unlock the vehicle and ran away with her phone and car keys, police said. No one was in custody as of Friday morning, and no injuries were reported.

Area North detectives were investigating.