Woman, 49, shot in the foot in Little Village

A 49-year-old woman was wounded by gunfire in Little Village on the Southwest Side.

About 2:25 p.m., the woman was in the 3000 block of South Kostner Avenue when she was shot in the foot, Chicago police said. She was taken to Mount Sinai hospital where her condition was stabilized.

Officers recovered a weapon and arrested a suspect, police said.

Area Central detectives are investigating.

