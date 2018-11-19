Woman, 50, fatally struck by vehicle in Calumet Heights

A 50-year-old woman was struck by a vehicle and killed Sunday night in the Calumet Heights neighborhood on the South Side.

At 7:09 p.m., the woman stepped in front of a westbound vehicle as she walked outside of the crosswalk in the 1500 block of East 88th Street, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

She suffered severe head trauma and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead about a half hour later, authorities said.

An autopsy conducted Monday found she died from multiple injuries related to the crash, and her death was ruled an accident, the medical examiner’s office said. She hasn’t been identified.