Woman, 50, fatally struck by vehicle in Scottsdale neighborhood

A 50-year-old woman was fatally struck by a vehicle as she crossed the street Sunday in the Scottsdale neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

Lisa A. Bimbo, of the Ashburn neighborhood, was struck about 10 p.m. when she crossed Cicero Avenue near 85th Street, Chicago Police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

She was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn for treatment, but died of her injuries the following morning, the medical examiner’s office said.

A police source said Bimbo crossed the street in an area without a crosswalk or traffic control devices.