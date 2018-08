Woman, 51, wounded in drive-by shooting in West Garfield Park

A woman was wounded in a drive-by shooting early Wednesday in the West Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

The 51-year-old was walking on the sidewalk when someone in a passing van fired shots at 3:31 a.m. in the first block of North Pulaski, Chicago police said.

She was shot in the left calf and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where her condition was stabilized, police said.

Area North detectives were investigating.