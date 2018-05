Woman, 52, shot in Lawndale, refuses medical attention

A woman was grazed by a bullet Saturday morning in the Lawndale neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

The 52-year-old woman was walking on the sidewalk about 4:30 a.m. when she heard shots and felt pain in the 1000 block of South Pulaski, according to Chicago Police.

The woman was shot in the right calf, police said. She refused medical attention.