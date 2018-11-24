Woman, 53, missing since Wednesday from West Woodlawn

A 53-year-old woman who was last seen Wednesday was reported missing Saturday afternoon from the West Woodlawn neighborhood on the South Side.

Iola Hartfield, who also goes by the nicknames “Ree” and “Marie,” is missing from the 6000 block of South Vernon Avenue, according to a missing person alert from Chicago police.

Hartfield was described by police as being a 5-foot-3, 180-pound black woman with brown eyes, black hair and a medium complexion.

It is not known what clothes Hartfield had last been wearing, but she might have on a black jacket and white gym shoes, police said. She is known to frequent the area close to her home, including 61st Street and Martin Luther King Drive.

She may also appear to be in need of medical attention, police said.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts were asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.