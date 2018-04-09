Woman, 55, fatally struck by vehicle while crossing street in Hollywood Park

A 55-year-old woman was fatally struck by a vehicle early Sunday while crossing a street in the Hollywood Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

At 1:42 a.m., Brenda L. Schrader was walking across the street in the 5900 block of North Jersey when a southbound vehicle crashed into her, according to Chicago Police.

Schrader was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office. She lived in the Portage Park neighborhood.

An autopsy conducted Sunday found Schrader died from multiple injuries related to the crash, and her death was ruled an accident.

The driver of the vehicle that hit Schrader called 911 and waited for responding officers at the scene of the crash, police said. As of Monday morning, no charges or citations were pending.