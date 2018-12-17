Woman, 55, killed in Des Plaines vehicle crash

A 55-year-old woman died Saturday morning after a vehicle crashed into her in northwest suburban Des Plaines.

Dolton resident Elaine J. Marshall was struck by a vehicle at 200 E. Touhy Ave. and pronounced dead at 6:07 a.m., according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

An autopsy found she died of multiple injuries from a vehicle hitting a pedestrian, the medical examiner’s office said. Her death was ruled an accident.

Des Plaines police have not released information about the fatal crash.