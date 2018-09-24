Woman, 57, dies after falling at Hampshire Middle School

A 57-year-old died Thursday morning after falling down and striking her head at Hampshire Middle School in the northwest suburb.

A death investigation team responded about 11:10 a.m. to Sherman Hospital in Elgin, where Barbara Taylor was pronounced dead earlier that morning after falling at the middle school, according to the Kane County coroner’s office.

An autopsy conducted Friday listed Taylor’s preliminary cause of death as cranio-cerebral injuries related to the fall, the coroner’s office said. However, the cause and manner of her death remain under investigation, and toxicology samples were sent for further forensic analysis.

Hampshire police didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.