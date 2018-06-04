Woman, 58, dies after being struck by vehicle on Far South Side

A woman died Friday after being struck by a vehicle a day before on in the Morgan Park neighborhood on the Far South Side.

Amy Machairas, 58, of the Kennedy Park neighborhood, was struck by a vehicle driven by a 24-year-old woman about 6:40 a.m. Thursday in the 1900 block of West Pryor Avenue, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The driver told officers she didn’t see Machairas because she was temporarily blinded by the sun, police said. She was issued two citations for failing to carry a driver’s license and failure to yield to a pedestrian in the roadway.

Marchairas was pronounced dead at 2:32 p.m. Friday at Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, authorities said. An autopsy found she died of blunt force injuries to her head in the crash. Her death was ruled an accident.