Woman, 58, fatally struck by vehicle in Skokie

A 58-year-old woman died of injuries she suffered when she was hit by a vehicle Monday night in north suburban Skokie.

Maggie French, of Skokie, was struck by a vehicle about 6:30 p.m. in the 8000 block of Kilpatrick, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office. She lived a block away.

She was pronounced dead later Monday night, the medical examiner’s office said. An autopsy Tuesday ruled she died of injuries suffered when she was struck by the vehicle and her death was ruled an accident.

Skokie police were not immediately available to provide additional information.