Woman, 59, killed in single-vehicle crash in Kane County

A woman was found dead after a single-vehicle crash early Monday in an unincorporated area of Kane County near Brewster Creek Forest Preserve.

Sheriff’s deputies responded about 7 a.m. to the crash on Route 25 south of Hickory Lane in St. Charles Township, the Kane County sheriff’s office said.

Karen Crampton, 59, of St. Charles Township, was driving north on Route 25 in a Chevrolet Malibu when she crashed into a tree for unknown reasons, authorities said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff’s office was investigating.