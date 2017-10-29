Woman, 59, missing from Northwest Side

A woman has been reported missing from the city’s Northwest Side.

Ann Mitchell, 59, was last seen Oct. 20 in the 8500 block of West Foster, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police.

She was described as a 5-foot-7, 170-pound white woman with red hair, green eyes and a light complexion, police said.

Mitchell has been depressed lately, police said. She may also have a surgical scar on her abdomen.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts was asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8266.