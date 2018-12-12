Woman, 59, seriously injured in West Loop hit-and-run – driver wanted

A surveillance image of the Dodge Charger involved in a hit-and-run crash that left a 59-year-old woman injured in the West Loop | Chicago police

Police are looking for the driver responsible for a hit-and-run crash that left a 59-year-old woman seriously injured Friday night in the West Loop.

The woman was crossing the street at 10:48 p.m. in a crosswalk in the 500 block of West Washington Street when a some recklessly driving a Dodge Charger came through the intersection at Clinton Street and struck her, according to Chicago police.

The driver left the scene of the crash, fleeing eastbound on Washington Boulevard, police said.

The woman was seriously injured, police said.

The Charger was either black or dark gray in color with a matte finish and tinted windows. It may have damage to the front-end near the passenger side, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Accidents Investigations Unit (312) 745-4521.