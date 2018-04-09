Woman, 60, fatally stabbed in South Chicago

A 60-year-old woman was fatally stabbed Friday in the South Shore neighborhood.

About 10:50 a.m., officers responded to 8715 S. Marquette Ave. for a well-being check, Chicago Police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office said.

On the floor of the home, they found Rene Watkins unresponsive and covered in blood, authorities said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy found that Watkins died from multiple sharp force injuries. Her death was ruled a homicide.

Area South detectives were investigating the death.