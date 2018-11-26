Woman, 60, found beaten to death at home on Far South Side: police

A 60-year-old woman was found beaten to death Monday evening at a home on the Far South Side, police said.

About 7:35 p.m., family members found the woman on the floor of the home in the 300 block of West 115th Street, which borders the Roseland and West Pullman neighborhoods, according to Chicago police. She had suffered “extensive trauma to the face.”

The woman was rushed to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

Area South detectives were conducting a homicide investigation.