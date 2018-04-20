A woman was pulled from under her car Wednesday afternoon after she was struck by another vehicle in a Glen Ellyn parking lot.
Crews responded about 1:35 p.m. to the parking lot at the Aldi at 700 Roosevelt Road, according to police in the western suburb. They rescued the 61-year-old woman, of Lombard, who was partially trapped under her car.
She had been hit by another vehicle driven by a 71-year-old man, also of Lombard, police said. Paramedics took the woman to Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove for treatment. She was still in the hospital Friday night.
Anyone who saw the crash was asked to call police at (630) 469-1187.