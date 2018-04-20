Woman, 61, rescued from under car after being struck in Glen Ellyn parking lot

A 61-year-old woman was hospitalized Wednesday after she was partially trapped under her vehicle in the parking lot next to an Aldi in Glen Ellyn. | Google Earth

A woman was pulled from under her car Wednesday afternoon after she was struck by another vehicle in a Glen Ellyn parking lot.

Crews responded about 1:35 p.m. to the parking lot at the Aldi at 700 Roosevelt Road, according to police in the western suburb. They rescued the 61-year-old woman, of Lombard, who was partially trapped under her car.

She had been hit by another vehicle driven by a 71-year-old man, also of Lombard, police said. Paramedics took the woman to Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove for treatment. She was still in the hospital Friday night.

Anyone who saw the crash was asked to call police at (630) 469-1187.