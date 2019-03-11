Woman, 61, struck by Honda in Niles

A 61-year-old woman was hospitalized Sunday night after being hit by a vehicle in northwest suburban Niles.

At 8:27 p.m., a female driving a Honda eastbound in the curb lane of the 8600 block of Golf Road struck the 61-year-old, who was walking in the same lane and direction, according to a news release from Niles police.

The 61-year-old was taken to Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, police said. Her condition was not released.

Police said the female driver stayed at the scene and did not appear to be impaired.

The North Regional Major Crimes Task Force Major Crash Assistance Team is investigating the crash.