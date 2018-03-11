Woman, 62, dies after crash in Oakbrook Terrace

A woman died Saturday night after being involved in a crash in west suburban Oakbrook Terrace.

Anna Rebkoweic-Yancy, of Elmhurst, was pronounced dead at Loyola University Medical Center in Oak Lawn at 9:47 p.m., according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office. She was injured in a crash on Illinois Route 38 near Butterfield Road.

An autopsy Sunday found Rebkoweic-Yancy died from multiple injuries related to the crash, and her death was ruled an accident, the medical examiner’s office.

Oakbrook Terrace police didn’t immediately respond to a request for additional information about the crash.