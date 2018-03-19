Woman, 62, killed in Countryside crash

A 62-year-old woman was killed in a crash Saturday afternoon in west suburban Countryside.

About 2 p.m., Sharon Dostal was driving south in the 5100 block of East Avenue when she failed to stop at a traffic light and crashed into the rear end of another vehicle, according to Countryside police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Dostal, who lived in Countryside, was taken to La Grange Memorial Hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 2:54 p.m., authorities said.

She died from multiple injuries related to the crash, and her death was ruled an accident, the medical examiner’s office.

The crash may have been caused by a medical emergency, police said.

The driver of the other vehicle, a 57-year-old man, was also taken to La Grange Memorial Hospital, police said. He suffered injuries that weren’t belied to be life-threatening, police said.