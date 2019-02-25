Woman, 62, sexually assaulted in her Woodlawn apartment: police

A 62-year-old woman woke up to a male sexually assaulting her late Sunday in the Woodlawn neighborhood on the South Side, police said.

She went to bed in her apartment in the 6200 block of South Parkshore East Court after drinking alcohol earlier in the night, according to Chicago police.

The 62-year-old woke up about 11:30 p.m. to a male that she did not recognize on top of her and sexually assaulting her, police said. She was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center for medical treatment.

There were no signs of forced entry into the apartment, police said. No one is in custody.