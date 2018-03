Woman, 63, missing from Northwest Side

A 63-year-old woman was reported missing Saturday from the Northwest Side Galewood neighborhood.

Ana Fabre was last seen Monday in the 2300 block of North Nagle Avenue, Chicago Police said.

She may be disoriented, and may be traveling in a 2000 Ford, 4-door vehicle, police said.

Fabre was described as a 4-foot-11, 170 pound Hispanic woman with brown hair and brown eyes, police said.

Anyone with information of her whereabouts was asked to call Area North Special Victims Unit at (312) 744-8266.