Woman, 64, among 2 dead, 2 wounded in start to weekend gun violence

Two people were killed, including a 64-year-old woman who was struck by a stray bullet, and two others were wounded in attacks across Chicago between Friday afternoon and Saturday morning.

The 64-year-old woman was killed when a stray bullet struck her about 6:30 p.m. in the Rogers Park neighborhood on the North Side, Chicago Police said. The woman, identified as Cynthia Trevillion, was standing on the sidewalk in the 6900 block of Glenwood when shots were fired from a dark-colored SUV. Trevillion, who lived in the same block as the shooting, was taken to Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston, where she was pronounced dead. She wasn’t believed to be the target of the shooting.

A man was killed in the most recent shooting, which happened about 8:15 p.m. in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on the South Side, police said.The 52-year-old was struck in the chest when gunshots rang out as he sat in a parked car in an alley off the 4400 block of South Marshfield. He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he died.

The most recent nonfatal shooting happened Friday night in the Rogers Park neighborhood. A 13-year-old boy got into an altercation about 6 p.m. in the 7100 block of North Ridge and was shot in his back, police said. He was taken to Saint Francis Hospital in critical condition.

About 5:15 p.m. in the Park Manor neighborhood, a 28-year-old man was shot in the back by someone shooting from a dark-colored vehicle in the first block of East 70th Street, police said. He was taken to Christ Medical Center, where he was stabilized.

Follow city violence with the Chicago Sun-Times weekend shootings tracker.

Last weekend, Five people were killed and at least 30 others were wounded in shootings across Chicago.