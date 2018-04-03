Woman, 64, missing from Lawndale

Police are looking for a 64-year-old woman missing from the Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side.

Glenda Williams has been missing since Monday from the 1400 block of South Drake Avenue, Chicago Police said.

She is known to frequent the area of West Roosevelt Road and Pulaski Avenue, police said.

Williams is described as a 5-foot-3 black woman weighing 150 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black White Sox jacket, blue jeans and gray boots, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central detectives (312) 747-8384.