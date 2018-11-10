Woman, 65, missing from Bronzeville

Police are looking for a woman who is missing from the Bronzeville neighborhood on the South Side.

Ruby Thompson, 65, was last seen Saturday in the area of 47th Street and Cottage Grove Avenue, according to Chicago police.

Thompson is described as a 5-foot-3 black woman weighing about 108 pounds with brown eyes and black braided hair, police said.

She was last seen wearing a black hat, a short blue jacket and black shoes with white trim.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central detectives (312) 747-8380.