Woman, 65, stabbed on CTA bus in South Loop

A 65-year-old woman was stabbed while riding a CTA bus Saturday afternoon in the South Loop.

The woman was was wounded when she got into an argument with a 56-year-old woman that she knew at 2:57 p.m. in the 600 block of West Roosevelt Road, according to Chicago Police. The younger woman stabbed her in the index finger with a sharp object and then got off the bus and ran away, police said.

The older woman was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where she was treated and released in good condition, police said.

Area Central detectives were investigating.