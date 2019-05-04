Woman, 66, missing from South Shore

Police are asking the community for help finding a 66-year-old woman reported missing from South Shore on the South Side.

Beverly Turner was last seen Thursday in the area of the 7800 block of South Constance Avenue, according to a missing persons alert from Chicago police.

Turner is described as 5-foot-5 and 160 pounds, with a light brown complexion, brown eyes and blonde hair. She is possibly wearing dark colored pants, a shirt, jacket and a hat, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area South detectives at 312-747-8274.