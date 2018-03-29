Woman, 68, carjacked at Oak Brook mall

A woman’s vehicle was stolen in an armed carjacking at Oakbrook Center mall Wednesday morning in west suburban Oak Brook.

The 68-year-old woman was sitting in her vehicle in the mall parking garage before going into work when a vehicle pulled up behind her and a male approached her at 9:36 a.m., Oak Brook Police said.

The woman was in her Honda Civic when the White Toyota Camry, reported stolen out of Maywood, blocked her into her space. A male then stepped out of the Toyota and approached the woman, showing a firearm and ordering her to get out of her car, police said.

The woman got out of the car and rushed to open the rear door to get her purse before running away. The male got into the vehicle, but then ran after the woman to retrieve her purse, police said.

The carjacker drove off in the woman’s vehicle in an unknown direction while another male drove away in the Toyota.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Officer Church with the Oak Brook police (630) 368-8734 or crimetips@oak-brook.org.