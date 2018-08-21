Woman, 68, dies after NW Indiana crash

A 68-year-old woman died after being involved in a crash Tuesday afternoon in northwest Indiana.

The Lake County Coroner’s Office responded at 3:47 p.m. to Franciscan Health in Crown Point, Indiana, where Hortencia Zaragozade had been pronounced dead about 20 minutes earlier.

Zaragozade, of Demotte, Indiana, had been involved in a crash near the intersection of 129th Avenue and Grant Street in Crown Point, the coroner’s office said.

An autopsy found Zaragozade died from blunt force trauma related to the crash, the coroner’s office said.

Crown Point police didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.