Woman, 68, missing from Bronzeville may need medical attention

Police are looking for a 68-year-old woman missing from the Bronzeville neighborhood on the South Side.

Linda Carr has been missing since Monday from the 4400 block of South Drexel Boulevard and may be in need of medical attention, according to Chicago Police.

Carr is described as a 5-foot-5 black woman weighing 135 pounds. She normally wears a black wig, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central detectives (312) 747-8380.