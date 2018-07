Woman, 68, reported missing from South Shore

An elderly woman was reported missing from the South Shore neighborhood.

Charlene Flowers, 68, was last seen 11 a.m. Saturday in the 2800 block of East 76th Street, according to Chicago Police.

She was wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, a gray Pirates baseball cap and was not wearing shoes, police said. Flowers was described as a 5-foot-2, 150 pound black woman with medium complexion.

Anyone with knowledge of her whereabouts was asked to call detectives at (312) 747-8274.