Woman, 68, shot in West Englewood

A woman was shot Monday night in the West Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

The 68-year-old was on the sidewalk when two groups of males began arguing and shots were fired about 10:55 p.m. in the 6200 block of South Ashland, according to Chicago Police.

She was struck in the back and taken to St. Bernard Hospital. Her condition stabilized and she was being transferred to Stroger Hospital, police said.

Area South detectives were investigating.