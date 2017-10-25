Woman, 69, fatally struck by vehicle crossing street in Des Plaines

A 69-year-old woman died after being struck by a vehicle Wednesday night in northwest suburban Des Plaines, police said.

The woman was struck about 8:30 p.m. in the 1400 block of East Touhy Avenue, Des Plaines police said.

She struck by a vehicle driven in the west curb lane as she walked north across Touhy Avenue, police said. Paramedics took her to Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, where she was pronounced dead about an hour later.

The woman crossed in a poorly lit area of the road and without a crosswalk, police said. The driver did not appear to be intoxicated or impaired.

The incident was under investigation.