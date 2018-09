Woman, 69, missing from Gage Park

Police are looking for a woman who is missing from the Gage Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

Denise Davis, 69, was last seen about 2:30 p.m. Monday near West 58th Street and South Maplewood Avenue, according to Chicago police.

Davis is described as a 5-foot-4 black woman weighing about 160 pounds. She was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans and white gym shoes, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central detectives (312) 747-8380.