Woman, 69, reported missing from Roseland

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 69-year-old woman who has been reported missing from Roseland on the South Side.

Denise Davis-Hart was last seen Saturday near 110th Street and Wentworth Avenue, according to a missing person alert from Chicago police.

She was described as a 5-foot-4, 160-pound black woman with brown eyes, black hair and a medium complexion, police said.

She was last seen wearing a green winter hat, black jacket with red strips on the sleeves and white gym shoes, police said.

Anyone with information regarding Davis-Hart’s whereabouts should contact Area Central Special Victims Unit detectives at 312-747-8380.