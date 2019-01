FOUND: Woman, 69, with schizophrenia missing from Washington Park

A 69-year-old woman with schizophrenia who was reported missing from the Washington Park neighborhood on the South Side has been located.

Charlene Wilson was last seen about 12:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 6100 block of South Michigan Avenue and was considered to be “high risk,” according to Chicago police.

She was found Wednesday evening, police said.