Woman, 70, killed in Lake County crash

A 70-year-old woman has died after a crash Saturday afternoon in Lake County.

Officers responded about 4:35 p.m. to Route 45 north of West Cottage Avenue in Warren Township after a male juvenile crossed into the wrong lane and struck another vehicle.

The boy, of Round Lake Beach, was driving northbound in a 2011 Kia Soul when he crossed into the wrong lane for unknown reasons and struck a southbound 2003 Toyota Corolla, the sheriff’s office said.

A fire in the Toyota’s engine compartment was extinguished by a sheriff’s deputy and the driver, a 70-year-old Grayslake woman, was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville in critical condition, the sheriff’s office said.

She was pronounced dead Sunday morning.

The Lake County Coroner’s Officer did not immediately provide information about the death. An autopsy was scheduled for Tuesday, officials said.

The boy, whose age and name have not been released, was taken to the same hospital with injuries that weren’t life threatening.

The sheriff’s office Technical Crash Investigations Unit was investigating the fatal crash.