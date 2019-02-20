Woman, 70, reported missing from Illinois Medical District may need medical help

Police are searching for a 70-year-old woman who may need medial help after going missing Monday from the Illinois Medical District on the Near West Side.

Gwendolyn Pippens was last seen near University of Illinois Hospital, which is located at 1740 W. Taylor St., according to Chicago police. She may need medical attention.

Pippens is described as a 5-foot-7, 183-pound black woman with brown eyes and hair and a medium complexion, police said.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts should call (312) 747-8380.