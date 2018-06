Woman, 71, missing from Little Village

Police are looking from a 71-year-old woman missing from the Little Village neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

Lillian Jefferson has been missing from Friday from the 2300 block of South Lawndale, according to Chicago Police.

Jefferson is described as a 5-foot-2 black woman weighing 206 pound with gray hair and brown eyes, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central detectives (312) 747-8380.