Woman, 72, missing from Calumet Heights

Geraldine Muhammad-Sayles was last seen Friday in Calumet Heights. | Chicago Police

Police are asking the public’s help in locating a 72-year-old woman reported missing Sunday.

Geraldine Muhammad-Sayles was last seen Friday in the 9100 block of Stony Island Avenue, according to Chicago Police.

She is known to frequent 95th and 75th streets on Stony Island Avenue, police said. She was last seen wearing a white shirt and tan skirt.

Muhammad-Sayles was described as a 5-foot-4 tall, 135 pound black woman with COPD, police said.

Anyone with information of her whereabouts was asked to call detectives at (312) 747-8274.