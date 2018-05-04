Woman, 72, missing from Near West Side

A 72-year-old woman was reported missing Friday from the Near West Side.

Vynetta Crider was last seen Friday near Ashland Avenue and Harrison Street, according to an alert from Chicago Police.

Crider is 165 pounds, 5-foot-8, with brown eyes, gray braided hair and a medium complexion, police said. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, purple checkered shirt, blue jeans, tan shoes with the White Sox logo and a blue-jean purse.

Crider spends time around the 4700 block of South Marshfield, police said.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts was asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8340.