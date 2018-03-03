Woman, 72, reported missing from Rogers Park

Police are searching for a 72-year-old woman who was reported missing Friday morning from the North Side Rogers Park neighborhood.

About 6 a.m., Mahassa Shreef left the facility where she lives in the 7400 block of North Clark to attend a court hearing at the Richard J. Daley Center at 50 W. Washington, but she never showed up at the courthouse, according to an alert from Chicago Police.

Shreef is described as a 5-foot-2, 196-pound black woman with brown eyes and a dark complexion, police said. She was last seen wearing a black coat, black pants and a black head cover.

Anyone with information about Shreef’s whereabouts should call Area North SVU at (312) 744-8266.