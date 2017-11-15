Woman, 73, missing from Gold Coast home could be in Navy Pier area

A 73-year-old woman reported missing Wednesday night after leaving her home the day before in the Gold Coast neighborhood could be in the area of Navy Pier, police said.

Marie-Agnes Albertinetti was last seen about 9 a.m. Tuesday when she left her home in the 200 block of East Chestnut Street, Chicago Police said in a missing person alert.

She never returned home.

Police said she may be in the vicinity of Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Ave.

Albertinetti was described as a white woman, about 5-foot-2 and 135 pounds, police said. She has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black winter hat, full-length black winter coat and black boots.

Police said she suffers from depression.