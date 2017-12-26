Woman, 76, fatally struck by vehicle while walking dog in Oak Lawn

A 76-year-old woman was fatally struck by a vehicle while walking her dog Saturday morning in southwest suburban Oak Lawn.

Hortense R. Trevino was walking her dog about 9 a.m. in the apron between the street and the sidewalk in the 5500 block of West 90th Street when a driver backing out of his driveway didn’t see Trevino and struck her, according to Oak Lawn police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Trevino, an Oak Lawn resident, was conscious and alert after the crash, but was taken to Christ Medical Center, where she died at 4:48 p.m. Saturday, according to police and the medical examiner’s office.

An autopsy found she died of multiple injuries due to being struck by a motor vehicle, and her death was ruled an accident.

Police said they had no notification that the dog was injured or killed in the crash.

The driver was cited for improper backing, police said.