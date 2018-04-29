Woman, 78, missing from Indiana

Police are looking for a 78-year-old woman missing from Munster, Indiana.

A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared for Patricia Annette Ricciardi who is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical attention, according to Indiana State Police.

Ricciardi is described as a 5-foot white woman, weighing 125 pounds with brown and gray hair and blue eyes. She was last seen driving a 2006 Toyota Avalon with Indiana license plates about 3:30 p.m. Sunday. She was wearing a multicolored jacket over a black shirt and black pants, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Munster Police Department (219) 660-0001.